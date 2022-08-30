AP News Summary at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago. In the filing, the Justice Department says FBI agents “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader

BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quester century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

NEW YORK (AP) — As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan, with the first floating terminals set to deliver natural gas by year’s end, has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. They warn that these terminals would perpetuate Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which releases climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide when it’s produced, transported and burned.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is railing against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol and now are increasingly targeting the FBI. Biden tried Tuesday to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. He seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence. Biden’s remarks were his first substantive defense of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says.

Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month. Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church have surfaced since Abe’s death in July. The suspect allegedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the church. Dozens of party members have since acknowledged their ties to the church and related organizations. Kishida purged his Cabinet of seven ministers with church ties earlier in August, but more ministers and aides have admitted ties since. Kishida also apologized over the loss of public trust in politics because of the scandal.

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. Ukrainian authorities are keeping the world guessing about their intentions, and cautioning against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before. The Ukrainian southern command’s spokeswoman said its forces are preventing the Russians from bringing in reserves, in part by destroying supply lines across the Dnieper River and striking command posts.

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and more public chargers are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive. But automakers will not be mandated to participate in equity programs aimed at making electric cars available to lower-income residents. Environmental justice advocates say that's a missed opportunity as the state envisions a gas-free future. Rules passed by the California Air Resources Board in August require 100% of new passenger vehicle sales to be electric, hybrid or zero-emission by 2035. People will still be able to buy used gas cars.

Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Board of Canvassers is set to decide whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November. The Bureau of Elections determined the initiative's petition received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot last week and recommended the board approve it. The board is scheduled to vote Wednesday. The proposed amendment seeks to replace a 91-year-old state law that bans abortion in all instances except to save the life of the pregnant woman and its inclusion on the ballot is expected to heavily impact the battleground state's election.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.