AP News Summary at 12:33 p.m. EDT

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Schools are installing panic buttons to summon help during a shooting, as they scramble to reassure worried parents after this spring's massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and ahead of back-to-school. Panic buttons are mandated in multiple states. The mother of a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim promotes the buttons, arguing seconds matter when tragedy strikes. But some school safety experts raised concerns that schools are engaging in “security theater” designed to reassure parents, while neglecting basic safeguards like ensuring staff lock doors.

Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December. That's after more than five decades of service. Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service said Monday that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin. He is a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia after the killing. Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

Stocks fall broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 1.7% in afternoon trading Monday and more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says that he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the right to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party’s nominee to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. He has more than four years left on his term.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. The project is cutting a more than 68-mile (110 km) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, sparking protests from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers. But for the largely Maya inhabitants of the village of Vida y Esperanza fear it will pollute the caves that supply them with water, endanger their children and cut their road.

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline. Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.