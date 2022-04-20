AP News Summary at 12:43 p.m. EDT

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city. Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. In addition to pounding the holdout in Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv.

Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage.But according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients. Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients. Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down as much as 37% in midday trading Wednesday. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and is considering a low-cost subscription supported by advertising, changes that could affect loyal customers in unpredictable ways. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday. When the number reached 4 million on March 30, the exodus exceeded the worst-case predictions of the Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The receiving countries are providing various forms of support, but they are also calling for international help as they face the unprecedented challenge, especially now as Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The mayor of Warsaw says Poland's capital is at capacity and can't house more refugees.

House GOP voting remotely more often after initial scorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just seven Republicans, along with most Democrats, used remote voting in the House when voting-from-somewhere-else was first allowed two years ago as the pandemic erupted. So far this year, however, over half of GOP lawmakers have used the proxy voting system at least once, along with nearly all Democrats. More than 50 of the Republicans who’ve used it this year also once signed onto a lawsuit seeking to declare the practice unconstitutional. And one Democrat who’s used it for almost every vote this year has made three flights as an airline pilot. An Associated Press look at House data shows proxy-voting acceptance by both parties has grown.

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight after tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. The fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned from over 9 square miles Tuesday evening to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. Forest Service officials say wind-pushed flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees. Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday.. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been banned from competing at this year’s Wimbledon tournament because of the war in Ukraine. The All England Club's move makes the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London the first top-level tennis event to bar players from Russia and Belarus. Among those affected are second-ranked Daniil Medvedev. He won last year’s U.S. Open and was this year's Australian Open runner-up. He was briefly ranked No. 1 in the world this year. Another player affected is Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and also a former No. 1.

Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are 'Everything'

At 59, Michelle Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting “Everything Everywhere All At Once” by playing someone often invisible — the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, the flick recently went into wide theatrical release. Yeoh’s performance is drawing raves at a time when Asians and Asian Americans of all age ranges continue to be the target of pandemic-fueled racism in Chinatowns, cities and suburbs across the U.S. The Malaysian-born actress says she wanted to give voice to the mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in any Chinatown but never give a second glance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0