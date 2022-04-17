AP News Summary at 12:33 p.m. EDT

Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The battered port city of Mariupol appears on the brink of falling to Russian forces after seven weeks under siege. Capturing the city would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following a botched attempt to storm the capital and the loss of the Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship. The Russian military estimated that about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters holding out at a hulking steel plant provided the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said those who refuse to surrender by a Sunday deadline "will be destroyed.” Seizing Mariupol would free up Russian forces for an offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has focused after the failiure to take Kyiv.

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. In the United States, the pandemic stuck in March, 2020, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised Masses weeks ahead of Easter. In Boston, Catholic churches are among houses of worship opening their doors with few COVID-19 restrictions for Easter services. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people in Minnesota gathered in the grand Cathedral of St. Paul to observe an Easter Vigil service.

Clashes erupt again near flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say 17 people have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The unrest erupted Sunday after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to secure the spot for Jewish visitors. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, and it is often a flashpoint for violence. Police say visits by Jews are routine and accused Palestinians of stockpiling stones in anticipation of violence. But this year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the weeklong Jewish Passover are occurring at the same time, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to Jerusalem. Clashes erupted on Friday after police said Palestinians threw rocks at an adjacent Jewish holy site.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two minors are dead and at least eight others wounded in an early morning shooting at a Pittsburgh house party. Pittsburgh police said in a release that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a short-term rental property with more than 200 people inside. Many were underage. Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital. They were not yet identified. Police say others were injured attempting to flee, including two people who suffered broken bones while jumping out of the building's windows. There is no information on any suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Wisconsin Democrats aim to beat Sen. Ron Johnson, but how?

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) — A crowded field of Democrats is trying to figure out a winning strategy to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin in November. It's one of a handful of competitive Senate races this election year and could help decide Senate control. Johnson was elected as a fiscal conservative, but in the past two years he has staked out some anti-science positions in the pandemic. And he's embraced conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, leads the Democratic field in early polls, money and endorsements. Top rivals include Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, and Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer. There's optimism among Democrats that Johnson is more vulnerable now than ever.

'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that had not yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday two weeks after the soldiers disappeared. This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. It is not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Holbrook says no fatalities have been reported but that 14 people were injured. Police say nine of the 14 people were shot and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee.

Tax Day laggards: Consider filing for extension if in a rush

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes, and this year is no exception. Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. Nina Tross at the National Society of Tax Professionals says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now, “they’re better off filing an extension.” But she says many people don’t realize that filing an extension “has zero effect,” so long as people are paid up on their income taxes by Tax Day. She adds that people are “better off extending than amending.”

North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the operations of the country’s tactical nuclear forces. South Korea’s military says it detected two launches. They are the latest in a spate of testing activity by North Korea that outside experts say is meant to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on its rivals while denuclearization talks remain stalled.

Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

NEW YORK (AP) — A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has died. Art Rupe died Friday at his Santa Barbara, California, home at the age of 104. Rupe was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native was a contemporary of Jerry Wexler, Leonard Chess and other businessmen-producers who helped bring Black music to a general audience. He founded Specialty Records in Los Angeles in 1946 and worked on such early rock classics as Little Richard's “Tutti Frutti" and Lloyd Price's “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.”

