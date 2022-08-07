AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year has passed since President Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan. Today, Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. There’s been a quiet pivot within intelligence agencies, which are moving hundreds of officers to China-focused positions, including some who were previously working on terrorism. In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups will remain a priority, though money and resources will be shifting to focus on China.

Cease-fire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel. Rocket fire and airstrikes continued until the scheduled start of the truce at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT). More than 40 Palestinians were killed in the violence, including 15 children and four women. Israel began its offensive Friday and has kept up airstrikes since then, while militants have lobbed barrages of rockets into Israel.

Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Support has coalesced around Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to be the Democratic choice to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race. The question heading into Tuesday’s primary more than ever turns to whether Barnes can actually knock off the two-term incumbent. Who is best to beat Johnson dominated the Democratic primary, so much so the candidates largely followed exhortations from party leaders not to attack one another but instead remain focused on the ultimate goal. Barnes' top Democratic rival dropped out two weeks ago and endorsed Barnes, making the lieutenant governor the presumptive nominee.

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet with families who have suffered from historic flooding. At least 37 people have died after last month's deluge, and flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Biden previously visited Kentucky in December after a tornado whipped through the state, killing 77 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, will join Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.

China finds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

BEIJING (AP) — Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan. Some 80,000 tourists have been stranded there by pandemic restrictions. Overall, China on Monday reported 324 new locally transmitted cases, along with 483 asymptomatic cases, which China classifies separately. Authorities declared Hainan's beach resort city Sanya a COVID-19 hot spot Saturday and imposed a lockdown, confining Chinese citizens and expatriates to their hotels on what they had hoped would be a holiday from tight restrictions imposed around much of China. Tourists wanting to depart Sanya have to test negative for the coronavirus on five PCR tests over seven days. China has stuck steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach, despite the economic and social costs.

Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week. It's one of the few places in the world still requiring a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted. Travelers will also have to test regularly for COVID-19. The changes to COVID-19 policies come amid an increase in infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks. Hong Kong's severe entry restrictions during the pandemic have devastated its tourism industry and disrupted business travel.

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race in Tuesday's primary elections features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are picking a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. In Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine have received authorization to leave the country’s Black Sea ports. The body that oversees an international deal intended to get 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed people around the world said the loaded vessels were cleared to depart on Sunday. Meanwhile analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. A large nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast came under fire on Saturday night. Both sides accused each other of the attack.

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action romp “Bullet Train" arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend as the last big movie of Hollywood’s summer recovery landed in theaters. The debut was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt’s substantial star power. But even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall. The weekend’s other new wide release, “Easter Sunday,” struggled to catch on. It opened with $5.3 million.