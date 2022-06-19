AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EDT

Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British defense officials assessing the intense fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine bordering Russia say morale among troops on both sides is likely growing troubled. Meanwhile, NATO’s chief is warning the fighting could drag on for “years.” In an interview published on Sunday in the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “nobody knows” how long the war could last. “We need to be prepared for it to last for years.” He also urged allies ”not to weaken support for Ukraine, even if the costs are high, not only in terms of military aid, but also because of the increase in energy and food goods prices.”

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

After writer's murder in the Amazon, can his vision survive?

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — British journalist Dom Phillips’ quest to unlock the secrets of how to preserve Brazil’s Amazon was cut short when he was killed along with a colleague in the heart of the forest he cherished. But some of his discoveries may yet see the light of day. Phillips had finished several chapters of a book called “How to Save the Amazon.” His wife says she hopes at least part can be published. Phillips’ death has brought calls for justice from Brazil and abroad from actors, musicians and athletes. Phillips would be gobsmacked to learn that his fate has troubled current and former U.K. prime ministers.

Yellen: Recession not inevitable, gas tax holiday weighed

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she expects the U.S. economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable. She's offering a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about a recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yellen tells ABC's “This Week” that overall consumer spending in the United States remains strong, while also noting that spending patterns are changing, given the impact of rising food and energy prices. She's also expressing an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to help give motorists some relief at the pump. And she says it'll take “skill and luck” to bring down inflation while maintaining low unemployment.

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects across the U.S. Rising prices for materials such as asphalt, steel and iron pipes are driving up the costs to build roads, bridges, rail lines and water mains. The prices for some infrastructure materials have risen even faster than general consumer prices. State and local officials say inflation is diminishing the value of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden just seven months ago. Some officials say inflation has forced them to delay or scale back the scope of projects.

French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

PARIS (AP) — French voters are going to the polls for the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much legroom the electorate is willing to give President Emmanuel Macron’s party to implement his ambitious domestic agenda. In last week’s first vote the far left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies. They fear that a strong showing from the far left could turn Macron into a shackled second-term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament.

Tight Colombian runoff pits former rebel against millionaire

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians are cloosing between a leftist former rebel and an unpredictable millionaire in a presidential runoff election that promises to reshape the country after a first round of voting that punished the established political class. Sunday's election in the South American country lacks a clear front-runner. Polls show Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández practically tied since beating four other candidates in the May 29 election. Colombians are voting amid widespread discontent over rising inequality, inflation and violence. The dissatisfaction with the country’s conditions is such that voters turned their backs on the long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

Title IX's next battle: The rights of transgender athletes

The law known as Title IX has influenced athletics in the United States for 50 years. Many wonder if the law should be reshaped to ensure participation for transgender athletes in sports in much the same way the statute enshrined rights for women. Without federal legislation to set parameters, officials in at least 40 states have adopted their own rules and laws. There are big differences. Some rules bar transgender athletes from girls and women's sports. Others define someone's sex as the one they are assigned at birth. It underscores how difficult it will be to reach a national consensus.

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.

