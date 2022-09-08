AP News Summary at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after many years of contention, dating back to the years before she even married Prince Charles. It wasn’t always a given that Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers. While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of Camilla's title was a tricky one for years due to the sensitivity of her status as his second wife and the grief that followed Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne — since Feb. 6, 1952 — as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became monarch. He will be known as King Charles III, even though his coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records in its criminal investigation while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court. Cannon's Monday order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Prosecutor: Official's DNA in slain reporter's fingernails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police and prosecutors say the DNA of a jailed elected official angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found beneath the fingernails of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who fought for his life while being stabbed to death outside his home last week. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood handcuffed in court while a prosecutor told a judge Thursday that Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s death was a planned attack by an assailant who waited in his vehicle outside the reporter's home. The prosecutor said German was stabbed seven times. The judge called a police report detailing the attack “chilling” and ordered the 45-year-old Telles to remain jailed without bail pending arraignment next Tuesday on a murder charge.

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country to see flood damage. The record floods have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. He posted on Twitter before dawn that he had arrived to “express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods.” Last week, he sternly warned that the world should “stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America. The plan approved Thursday would allow the organization to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein marks an important milestone for the BSA. It had sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers. The Boy Scouts of America said it was pleased with the court's decision and grateful to abuse survivors who were instrumental in the plan's formation.

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will face each other in the U.S. Open women's final. Tunisia's Jabeur reached her second consecutive Grand Slam title match by beating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. She took full advantage of a shaky performance by first-time major semifinalist Garcia. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Poland's Swiatek already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts.