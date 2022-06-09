AP News Summary at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has looked the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the announcement of a “pattern-or-practice” probe will be made later Thursday in Baton Rouge. The inquiry comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe. No one has been charged in the case.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine's side

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley was arrested in western Michigan on Thursday and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids. There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign. Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd. Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

The PGA Tour says members who are playing in the Saudi-funded league in London are no longer eligible to play tour events. Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo indicating the sanctions against Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and 15 other players. The memo went out a short time after the LIV Golf Invitational outside London began with a 48-player field. The decision includes the Presidents Cup. Monahan says even if players resigned their membership, they are not eligible as nonmembers to get sponsor exemptions to tournaments. The USGA already said players can still play the U.S. Open next week. LIV Golf is run by Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. It responded to the PGA Tour’s decision by calling it vindictive and divisive.

Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military official says four Marines were killed and one is missing after an Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. No additional details were available. The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. It was carrying five Marines when it went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training. The MV-22B is a twin-engine tiltrotor aircraft that can take off and land like a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 215,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 was unchanged at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970.

US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday that it's upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks. An engineering analysis is the final stage of an investigation, and in most cases NHTSA decides within a year if there should be a recall or the probe should be closed. The agency cites reports of 16 crashes into emergency vehicles or vehicles with warning signs, causing 15 injuries and one death.

Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market. Mortgage applications decreased 6.5% from one week earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday. The group’s composite index, a measurement of mortgage loan application volume, is at its lowest level in 22 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0