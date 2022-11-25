AP News Summary at 12:29 p.m. EST

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it many times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia, that Biden wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. Such a move is still far off in a closely divided Congress. But Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun controls, and they're doing so with no clear electoral consequences. The tough talk reflects steady progress that gun control advocates have made.

Colorado Springs reckons with past after gay club shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A mass shooting at a popular gay club in Colorado Springs has resurfaced questions about the city's past and future among its residents. Though the suspect facing possible murder and hate crime charges is not from Colorado Springs, the targeting of LGBTQ people has reminded some of the 1990s, when the city was known as an epicenter of religion-infused, family-values conservatism unfriendly to the LGBTQ community. Colorado Springs has increasingly become a diverse and vibrant city, and, like anywhere a mass shooting occurs, the shocking act of violence in a space considered a refuge for LGBTQ people has sent residents reeling.

Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A salvo of missiles has struck the recently liberated city of Kherson in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew two weeks ago. At least 11 people were killed in the strikes, which began Thursday and continued into Friday. Scores of people were also injured. Among those killed were the parents of a 38-year-old woman who watched as responders lifted her mother out of the doorway of her apartment building where she had lain dead for hours overnight. City workers were too overwhelmed to retrieve her at first. Authorities in the region had warned that Kherson would face intensified strikes as Russian troops dig in across the Dnieper River.

Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers eager to start holiday shopping but weighed down by inflation are hunting for the best deals at stores and online this Black Friday. Retailers that had offered mostly lackluster discounts earlier in the season responded this week with new bargains. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services that allow users to pay for items in installments. They are also running up their credit cards.

Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week. Friday's announcement is the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts. Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying $8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts. In the latest version, Musk said companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals, whether or not they’re celebrities, will get a blue check.

Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke on another day at the World Cup in Qatar, laborers who built this energy-rich country’s stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play cricket. Cricket, a sport that spread across the reaches of the former British empire, remains a favorite of the South Asian laborers who power economies across the Arabian Peninsula. It’s a moment of respite for workers, who typically just have Friday off in Qatar and much of the rest of the Gulf Arab nations. And it’s the day they look forward to all week, getting their matches in before the heat of the day fully takes hold.

After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries

The omicron variant is driving U.S. COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just in time for the holiday season. The ever-morphing mutant began its assault on humanity a year ago. Experts soon expect a wave to wash over the U.S. Cases nationally now average around 39,300 a day, though that's believed to be an undercount. Hospitalizations are at about 28,000 a day and deaths about 340 a day. Yet a fifth of the population hasn’t been vaccinated. Most eligible Americans haven’t gotten the latest boosters. And many have stopped wearing masks. Meanwhile, the mutating virus keeps finding ways to avoid defeat.

Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer. Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business. Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.

New this week: Lizzo, 'Criminal Minds' and 'The Woman King'

This week’s new entertainment releases include an live posthumous album from Tom Petty, the criminal profile spinoff series “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” a documentary about the plucky Mars Rover Opportunity and a TV series that focuses on the backstage melodrama at the Chippendale’s male strip clubs. There's also the new documentary “Love, Lizzo,” an intimate portrait of the superstar musician, and if you need a way to shake off the stuffing after that Thanksgiving feast, why not throw an international dance party with friends from around the world with Ubisoft’s video game “Just Dance 2023”?