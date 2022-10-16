AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in of the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact,” and he has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. He questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups he’s welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials are blaming Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. The municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kyiv also reported holding the line in fierce fighting around the town of Bakhmut. The fighting comes seven weeks into a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east. Late Saturday, a Washington-based think tank accused Moscow of forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russia and said it likely amounted to ethnic cleansing.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump refused to exit the stage after his defeat and has spent months raging against Joe Biden. That's reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates. But polls suggest voters have little appetite for a rematch.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

BEIJING (AP) — The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will there be any easing of “zero COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and changes when they do come will most likely be gradual.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm election under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him re-election in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. They anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls, and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those are in effect for this year’s midterm.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine which major party controls the Senate during the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia law requires a majority for candidates to win statewide office. Even a small share of votes for Oliver could force a second round between Warnock and Walker. Oliver used his lone shot on a debate stage Sunday to urge voters to send a message to the two-party structure by supporting him in the general election.

UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has only been in office for six weeks. But already her libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief. Now Truss faces a mutiny inside the governing Conservative Party that leaves her leadership hanging by a thread. Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon accused the government Sunday of treating the country like “laboratory mice on which to carry out ultra, ultra free-market experiments.” Conservatives are mulling whether to try to force out their leader. Truss, meanwhile, has appointed a new Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, who plans to rip up much of her economic plan when he makes a budget statement Oct. 31.

Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs. Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner. Patrick Mahomes threw for 338 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in the final minute as the Chiefs tried to rally for the win.