AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

US: Allies must move 'at the speed of war' to help Ukraine

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. defense chief urged Ukraine’s allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks Tuesday as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid new fears that the fighting could spill over the country’s borders. For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova. The blasts knocked out two powerful radio antennas. Meanwhile, two other neighboring NATO members, Poland and Bulgaria, said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases.

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that people 65 and older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. Among those 65 and older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam.

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

NEW YORK (AP) — Government researchers say three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus. Among Americans of all ages, more than half had signs of previous infection. The figures come from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday. It looked in the blood of more than 200,000 Americans for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the omicron variant surged. CDC officials stress that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC report came out the same day one vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11 — just like people 12 and older can get.

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. They're betting those connections will give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that will help them win. But as Trump has gotten off the fence and weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. In two of the states that will kick off the midterm season next month, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the former president instead aligned himself with celebrity candidates backed by Fox News hosts and family members.

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Breyer's last chance to hypothesize

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fertile mind of Justice Stephen Breyer has conjured a stream of hypothetical questions through the years that have, in the words of a colleague, “befuddled” lawyers and justices alike. Breyer was at it once again Tuesday, inventing a prison inmate named John the Tigerman in a case involving transporting an inmate for a medical test. Breyer called him “the most dangerous prisoner they have ever discovered.” The justice has one more chance with Wednesday's arguments, the last of more than 2,000 arguments in which he has taken part during 28 years on the high court.

Poland, Bulgaria say Russia suspending natural gas supplies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending deliveries of natural gas to their countries starting Wednesday. The cutoffs would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay in rubles instead of dollars and euros. That demand came after sanctions were levied against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas for residential heating, electricity generation and the fuel industry. The imports so far have continued despite the war. Polish and Bulgarian authorities say they don't anticipate restrictions on domestic gas consumption due to the cutoffs.

What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Elon Musk has long been a prolific user of Twitter, the social media platform he now hopes to buy. Musk’s past tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They could also provide a glimpse into how Musk might run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics. His tweeting has also gotten him in trouble with government regulators and led to big fines for Musk and his company Tesla.

TSA: Airport security finds loaded gun in Cawthorn's bag

Officials say a loaded gun was found in North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint. It's the second time in a little more than a year that a weapon has been found in his possession at an airport in his home state. Transportation Security Administration spokesperson R. Carter Langston said that when Cawthorn went through a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint with the gun Tuesday morning, TSA officers notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police say Cawthorn acknowledged that the gun was his and he was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property.

