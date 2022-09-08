AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer vacation home, to be with her. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, is en route.

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

An Associated Press review has found that nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the 2020 presidential election. That review shows that of the 86 Republican candidates vying for those positions in 37 states in the November general election, one-third have echoed Trump’s lies that widespread fraud cost him reelection. Only 40% of these Republican candidates would directly say that Democrat Joe Biden was legitimately elected as president in 2020. That’s raising the stakes for the fall vote, particularly for contests that play a vital role in validating election results.

Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York court on Thursday. He's facing state money laundering and conspiracy charges alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million. Bannon has called the charges “phony.” Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others are wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She said Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault, raising questions about criminal justice reform.

Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. The manner of his death after being taken into custody has prompted fresh investigations. One official says 32-year-old Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast journalist best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died. He was 82. He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, former CNN chief executive. Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. His striking on-the-scene work in Baghdad, with correspondents Peter Arnett and John Holliman, was crucial in establishing CNN when it was the only cable news network and broadcast outlets at ABC, CBS and NBC dominated television news.

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator is accusing Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press that Russia plans to do that by cutting the plant off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that is still working. Kotin says this is a highly unusual and unstable way of operating a nuclear plant. He said that method shouldn’t be used for more than two hours but has now been in effect for more than three days.

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales. Thousands of companies follow the group's recommendations, and HelloFresh and Blue Apron are among those to say it will stop selling lobster.

Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.