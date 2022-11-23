AP News Summary at 12:25 p.m. EST

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also put four people in the hospital. The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff.

Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure has caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, piling more damage onto Ukraine’s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as winter begins. Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession on Wednesday and Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that “the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off.” Officials in Kyiv said three people were killed and nine wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building. Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missiles and exploding drones for weeks.

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of rush hour, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what Israeli police said were attacks by Palestinians. The first blast on Wednesday went off near a bus stop that's usually crowded with commuters on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. The victim was identified as a high-school age Jewish seminary student. The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high amid Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in attacks by Palestinians.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino. Then Asano sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The high court on Wednesday put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks. The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks.

UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — UNICEF officials say a cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition. The United Nations agency said Wednesday that the deadly combination means about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving. Haiti’s Health Ministry says cholera has killed more than 188 people and sickened more than 10,600 others since the first deaths were announced in early October. Experts believe the number is much higher due to underreporting.

Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remained low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750. Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs and the current low levels shows that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. It will wrap up the first year since the Supreme Court ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Outside Detroit, coaches have found ways for their diverse rosters to pray if they wish. Some keep it behind closed doors to avoid potential anti-Islamic jeers from fans in other communities.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.