AP News Summary at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a Texas classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter. That's according to authorities, who said that one of the children pleaded for dispatchers to send the police. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told a news conference Friday that the commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk. He said that was the wrong decision.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats

Texas authorities say the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in purchasing a gun on private social media conversations. But during a Friday news conference, they backed away from earlier accounts that the shooter made public threats less than an hour before the attack. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, a day after the shooting, that “the only information that was known in advance was posted by the gunman on Facebook." But by Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the information was in a private message.

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students. Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police officers do, but local experts say the preparation for officers assigned to schools in Texas provides them with as solid a foundation as any. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. As students called 911, officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom after following the gunman into the building.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-backed separatists have been pounding eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, and claim to have captured a railway hub, as Ukrainian officials plead for the sophisticated Western weapons they say they need to stop the onslaught. The advance of Russian forces raises fears that cities in the region may undergo the same horrors inflicted on the people of the port city Mariupol in the weeks before it fell. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy is striking a defiant tone, saying, "Donbas will be Ukrainian.’’ The fighting Friday focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Authorities say 1,500 people in Sievierodonetsk have died since the war’s start.

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers. Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier in the day over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the slaughter of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might break through the United States’ political stalemate on guns. That evaporated a week later when National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from a massacre that left at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas dead Much has changed since Sandy Hook and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, but an expansive view of gun rights is woven so tightly into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

Liberal Los Angeles could take right turn in mayor's race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is a heavily Democratic city, but voters this year could take a turn to the political right. A leading candidate for mayor is Rick Caruso, a billionaire former longtime Republican who sits on the Reagan Presidential Foundation board. He's promising to expand and not defund the police. Caruso is in a tight race with Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is a favorite of the party's progressive wing. Twelve names are on the ballot for the June 7 primary but several candidates have dropped out. Bass and Caruso, who is now a Democrat, could end up in a November runoff that would present a stark choice.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0