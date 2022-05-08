AP News Summary at 12:42 p.m. EDT

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site. As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine.

Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa

The Ukrainian army says Moscow is focusing its main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine, in order to prevent Ukrainian air forces from operating effectively. At least five explosions were heard in the key Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, according to reports in local news media. Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city, is a cultural center of deep significance to both Ukrainians and Russians. Multiple photos and videos appeared to show trails and clouds of smoke in the sky above the city. Local media also reported that at least one missile had been shot down. Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials reported that three people were killed in shelling of the northern town of Bogodukhiv.

Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors

HAVANA (AP) — Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials have raised the number of known dead to 30. The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday. Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims. The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church. It's the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could end or limit abortion access for millions has sent shockwaves through diverse faith communities. Opponents of abortion view it as morally wrong, and in conservative Christian corners, the draft opinion has sparked hope. However many members of minority faiths that don't prohibit abortion fear their religious freedom will be infringed upon. Some faith leaders are preparing to support women who travel to more liberal states seeking abortions if 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision is overturned by the court. Polls show a majority of Americans support abortion rights.

Anger among Afghan women as face veil edict splits Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A new Taliban decree that demands women cover up from head to toe in public, showing at most their eyes, has left many Afghans angry or fearful. On Sunday, a day after the edict was issued, many women were seen in the capital of Kabul wearing their customary conservative attire of headscarves and long coats, with their faces showing. It wasn't clear if it was habit or defiance, and at what point the Taliban government would begin enforcing the decree. The new restrictions on women have drawn sharp criticism from the West and are bound to deepen divisions between hardliners and pragmatists in the Taliban leadership.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week. The men were found Sunday near a quarry not far from the city where the stabbing occurred. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out the stabbing rampage, fled the scene. Residents were asked to be on alert and not to pick up hitchhikers. Police identified the attackers as 19- and 20-year-old men from near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly. It's not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland’s delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said “it is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate.” In London, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he will meet with party leaders Monday to discuss how to re-establish a functioning government.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022

The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it’s also the biggest opener of the year, ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million, the second biggest of the pandemic, behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million, and the sixth biggest of all time globally.

