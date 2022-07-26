AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EDT

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project. Borisov said that “the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.” The statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials. It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines

DONETSK REGION, Ukaine (AP) — The founder of a medical nonprofit organization drives all over Ukraine's Donetsk region to deliver first-aid kits, equipment and training to soldiers and paramedics near the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of her uniform, but high heels and dresses are as she visits Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. Nataliia Voronkova is a civilian and a volunteer, and looking like one is important to her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has spent more than eight years providing emergency medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. She says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need and challenges.

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived for his first big Mass in Canada to honor grandparents. Tens of thousands of people have turned out at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne. She is the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Francis has long lauded the role of grandmothers in passing the faith on to younger generations. Francis’ message has even greater resonance in Canada, given Indigenous families were torn apart by the church-enforced government policy of forcible assimilation. In his first event in Canada on Monday, Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's participation in the “disastrous” policy.

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect against further supply cuts by Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers on Tuesday approved a draft law intended to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc. Russian energy corporation Gazprom energy has said it would cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20% of capacity starting Wednesday. Russian officials said EU sanctions on Russia over the war had complicated needed repairs.

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The latest Russian court hearing in the drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has focused on testimony about countries that regard cannabis as having legitimate medicinal uses. Griner has acknowledged she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. Griner’s trial began July 1. Tuesday’s session lasted about 90 minutes before the case was adjourned until Wednesday.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

Those trying to beat the heat with some nice cold ice cream during the summer no longer have the Choco Taco to turn to, as Klondike has announced it’s discontinuing the treat. A company official said there has been a huge spike in demand for other products it makes and that, “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.