AP News Summary at 12:43 p.m. EDT

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the white 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance. Authorities said Payton Gendron shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday in a rampage motivated by racial hatred that he broadcast live. He has been arraigned on a murder charge. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that detailed the plot and identified Gendron.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by its wins on and off the battlefield. Finland decided to seek NATO membership as top diplomats from the Western alliance met in Berlin. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join NATO on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. Meanwhile, Western military officials say Russia's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum. Ukraine's military says it's holding off Russian offensives there.

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden’s governing party backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments will be sure to further anger Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin already warning his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA (AP) — Ten of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020. This year, voters in the early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting. In Georgia, about 85,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary. That's a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the pandemic. Early in-person voting in the state is shattering records. The trend away from mailed ballots is seen in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which also have held early primaries.

World leaders descend on UAE to pay respects to late ruler

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An array of presidents and prime ministers were descending on the United Arab Emirates from around the world to pay their respects to the federation’s late ruler and greet his successor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visits that continued on Sunday were a vivid sign of Abu Dhabi’s influence in Western and Arab capitals. The first Western leader to jet to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi was French President Emmanuel Macron. He met Sunday with Sheikh Mohammed to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s long-ailing ruler who died on Friday at the age of 73. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to arrive later Sunday.

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christian clergy have long dominated the chaplaincy in the United States. But the profession is becoming more religiously diverse, and Buddhists are leading the way. Buddhist chaplains say they’re uniquely positioned for the times due to their ability to minister to a wide cultural and religious spectrum. That includes the growing number of Americans who identify as nonreligious. In response to the demand, study and training opportunities for Buddhist chaplains have been established or expanded in recent years at colleges across the country. Nonaccredited certification programs are also popular. And graduates are finding jobs, as institutions eagerly snap them up to diversify staff and appeal more broadly to those they serve.

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

BERLIN (AP) — The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Several of these groups once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Although the groups are inactive, the decision is politically sensitive for the Biden administration and the countries in which the organizations operated, and could draw criticism from victims and their families still dealing with the losses of loved ones. The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA , the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach and two Islamic groups that have been active in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt.

EXPLAINER: 'Neutral' Europe recedes as NATO set to expand

BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden taking steps to join NATO, the list of “neutral” countries in Europe appears poised to shrink. Experts say the definition of neutrality depends on who’s using it: Some European Union countries openly joined the bloc while not picking sides in the Cold War and its aftermath, opting mostly for economic or political unity. But security concerns prompted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has changed the calculus for EU members Finland and Sweden. Here's a look at other traditionally “neutral” countries, some of which are re-thinking what it means.

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has created 10 new saints, rallying from knee pain that had forced him to use a wheelchair. Francis stood for a long period at the start of Sunday's ceremony to greet priests concelebrating the Mass, and hobbled onto the altar. There, he proclaimed the six men and four women saints, including a Dutch priest-journalist who was killed by the Nazis. Francis has been complaining of strained ligaments in his right knee for months. Sunday’s ceremony was evidence that Francis is able to still walk but appears to be taking it as easy as possible to let the ligaments heal before an intense period of travel starting in July to Africa and Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0