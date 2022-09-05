AP News Summary at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination. U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment.

Earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — State media say the powerful earthquake that set off landslides and shook buildings in southwestern China killed at least 65 people and injured hundreds. At least 16 are missing a day after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area in Sichuan province, which is hit regularly by quakes. Power was knocked out and buildings damaged in the historic town of Moxi. Authorities also reported stones and soil falling from mountainsides, causing damage to homes and power interruptions. One landslide blocked a rural highway. Buildings shook in Chengdu, the provincial capital that is 125 miles from the epicenter and where 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary. Their choices include a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump and a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s opted not to seek a third term. Democrats have a simpler decision. Attorney General Maura Healey is facing no challengers. She would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected Massachusetts governor if she wins.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years has dumped 3 feet of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines in its southern regions. Around 30,000 homes are without electricity as thousands of people fled to safer ground. Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and made landfall near Busan and was moving northeast toward the sea with winds of up to 89 miles per hour Tuesday. It is on track to move closer to eastern China later in the week. South Korean officials put the nation on alert about flooding and landslides. Firefighters were fighting blazes at a major steel plant, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss is set to take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. Her selection was announced Monday after a leadership election by the Conservative Party. The current foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, in the vote among the party's dues-paying members. Truss faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the economic crisis walloping the U.K. She said after her election that she would deliver on dealing with not just people's energy bills but also long-term supply issues. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as prime minister in a ceremony at the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle has been suspended. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.

Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.