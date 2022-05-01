AP News Summary at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly two months of siege, civilians holed up at a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began to be evacuated over the weekend. Local officials said people sheltering elsewhere in the city would also be allowed out on Monday. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children being helped to climb over a steep pile of debris out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble and eventually onto a bus. Ukraine’s president said more than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday. Fighters inside the plant called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well.

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths to dodge tough questions during his run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences. Earlier this month, he skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary. Political experts say it may be a wise choice for the gaffe-prone GOP front-runner. But Walker’s Republican rivals have seized on his absence to raise doubts about his fitness to take on Democrat Raphael Warnock in November should he win the Republican primary.

Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry

CAIRO (AP) — Muslims are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes. This year, the feast comes amid a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, many Muslims are still determined to enjoy the holiday and the easing of coronavirus restrictions in their countries. But for others, the festivities are marred by conflict and economic hardship. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

US pediatricians' group moves to abandon race-based guidance

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday. The academy began a re-examination of its treatment recommendations before George Floyd’s death and intensified it after. The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices. The academy has begun a purge of outdated advice. Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

A former U.S. Marine who died last week in Ukraine was believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting there. An undetermined number of other Americans _ many with military backgrounds _ are thought to be in the country battling Russian forces beside both Ukrainians and volunteers from other countries, even though U.S. forces aren’t directly involved in fighting aside from sending military materiel, humanitarian aid and money. Russia’s invasion has given Ukraine’s embassy in Washington the task of fielding inquiries from thousands of Americans who want to help. Ukraine is using the internet to recruit volunteers for the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together. Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.” The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — After working remotely in sweats and yoga pants for two years, many Americans are rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism as offices reopen. They’re giving a heave-ho to the structured suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new looks. Retailers and brands are rushing to meet workers’ fashion needs for the future of work, with blazers in knit fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic bands, and casual twists on the button-down dress shirt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0