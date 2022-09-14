AP News Summary at 12:19 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time. The late monarch's coffin was borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage. Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow. The military procession from the palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning shifted to the boulevards and landmarks of London. Eight pall bearers carried the coffin into the historic hall and placed it on a raised platform. The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have suddenly and surprisingly rested their case, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25. After the announcement, Judge Elizabeth Scherer accused lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill of being “unprofessional.” McNeill accused Scherer of insulting her in front of her client. Cruz has pleaded guilty of murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial is to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Conservative Bolduc wins New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc has won New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November. Wednesday's win for Bolduc sets up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters. Bolduc wasn’t formally endorsed by former President Donald Trump but has said he believes Trump won the 2020 election and has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines. Trump called Bolduc a “strong guy.” That has some in Bolduc’s party questioning whether he can broaden his appeal beyond the GOP base in November enough to beat Hassan in a race that could help determine Senate control.

Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and refrigerated products ahead of Friday's strike deadline. Businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products have started planning for the worst. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to get the most crucial shipments delivered. But the White House is also keeping the pressure up on both sides to settle their differences.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Reports that up to 100 staff at King Charles III’s former residence could lose their jobs have drawn criticism of the British monarchy, within days of his accession to the throne. The Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday that dozens of staff at Clarence House, Charles’ former official residence, were given notice that their jobs were on the line. Clarence House said some job losses are “unavoidable” during the transition. But a union called the royals’ decision to cut jobs during a period of mourning “nothing short of heartless.” The criticism added to negative press for Charles after two videos showing him visibly irritated by a leaky pen and a pen holder went viral on social media in recent days.

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and elsewhere, stealing data from their networks and demanding ransom payments to unlock and return the stolen information. The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year. The accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested. But a Justice Department official said Wednesday the charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.