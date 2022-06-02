AP News Summary at 12:18 p.m. EDT

Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain. Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with another doctor, a receptionist and a patient.

Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain says it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military during a war in its 99th day. But as Russian forces close in on a key city, the Ukrainian government says its fighters need better rocket launchers to prevail. A Kremlin spokesman warned of “absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios” if the latest Western-supplied weapons strike Russian territory.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne have kicked off with formal Platinum Jubilee celebrations. First came the Trooping the Color ceremony, a British military review. The queen joined members of her family Thursday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as 70 planes flew overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, thousands of street parties are planned around the country. Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route — many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. One woman arrived with her daughter, saying she had come “to make memories.”

House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. With Republicans mostly opposed, the Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but senators from both parties are working privately on separate legislation they hope can succeed.

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed in their long-running public dispute over their brief marriage raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged. Heard's lawyer says she plans an appeal.

Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate court has upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction, rejecting the disgraced movie mogul’s claims that the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the criminal case. The ruling Thursday by a five-judge panel in the state’s intermediate appeals court affirmed a milestone verdict in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. That era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013.

Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds at the height of his famed clash with then-President Donald Trump. The currently incarcerated California lawyer learned his fate Thursday in Manhattan federal court. At trial earlier this year, Avenatti represented himself and cross-examined Daniels for hours. Prosecutors said he pocketed $300,000 of her advance in a book deal that provided an $800,000 payout. He's already serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for trying to extort Nike. The effect of the latest sentence will mean he will spend 2 1/2 more years in prison.

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

Red-hot summer job market awaits US teens as employers sweat

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is expected to be the best summer job market for teens in 15 years. Researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy predicted in a report last month that an average of 33% of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed each month from June through August this year, the highest such rate since 34% in the summer of 2007. And the pay available to them — $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work — is drawing some back into the job market. Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.

