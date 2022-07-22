AP News Summary at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

Steve Bannon's contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Committee leaders called the verdict “a victory for the rule of law.” The verdict was handed down Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced.

'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ships full of Ukrainian wheat and other food may be safely sailing across the Black Sea in the next few weeks after Ukraine and Russia signed a U.N. export deal. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world and overloaded silos of grain stuck in Ukraine. The two countries signed separate export deals with the U.N. and Turkey. A joint monitoring group will be set up in Turkey to run the operation and both sides pledged not to attack the cargo ships. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” that will help millions of hungry people but Ukraine's foreign minister expressed caution, saying he still did not trust Russia.

Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Trump, Pence campaigning for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events will serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. In Arizona's Aug. 2 primary, Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced his lies about the 2020 election. Pence is siding with lawyer and housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who's locking up support from mainstream GOP figures.

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Bestselling author Wes Moore has won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor. His victory sets up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore will be a strong favorite in the November election against Cox, a right-wing member of the Maryland House of Delegates whose extreme brand of politics is considered a liability in a heavily Democratic state that twice elected centrist Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. In the Democratic primary, Moore defeated former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, Jan. 6 hearing moments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of what the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed over the last six weeks about the Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s actions in the weeks beforehand has been new. And some of it has just become more vivid, thanks to the panel’s interviews of more than 1,000 witnesses. There have been many moments in the hearings that have captured the public interest or helped complete the picture of former President Donald Trump’s weekslong push to overturn the 2020 election and the violence at the Capitol that followed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in U.S., officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. They are a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The children are described as being in good health and receiving treatment. Officials think they might have gotten the virus through household transmission. Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says it will take emergency action soon to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental reviews typically needed to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush. Raging wildfires have killed up to 20% of all large sequoias over the past two years. The effort is one of several under consideration to save the species native only in California. Some environmentalists criticized the plan.

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia (AP) — After a bruising opening to his general election campaign for the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is trying to deflect attention back onto Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. He's trying to saddle the incumbent with the weight of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s poor standing with Georgia voters. Republicans in Washington and Georgia quietly admit it’s the best — if not the only — way Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice, can win in a newfound battleground state that the GOP insists still leans its way.