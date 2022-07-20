AP News Summary at 12:17 p.m. EDT

'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Sunak and Truss face runoff to become UK's next leader

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pair came first and second in a vote of Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came third and was eliminated. The race pits Sunak, a former Treasury chief who steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic, against Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary. The two will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced on Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain's next prime minister.

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave is spurring calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II. The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. The country hit a the record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit) Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters mopped up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students. The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, Trump and Pence will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. Trump and Pence could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment

Some Trump administration officials had initial doubts that it was legal to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census but pressed forward and attempted to add it anyways. That's according to an investigative report released Wednesday by a congressional oversight committee. It had been speculated that the Trump administration wanted the citizenship question in order to exclude people in the country illegally from apportionment numbers. The report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offers a smoking gun of sorts: A secret memo from a top Commerce Department political appointee exploring apportionment as a possible reason for including the question.

AP PHOTOS: Despair and poverty fuel drug use in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Drug addiction has long been a problem in Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin. The number of people using drugs is fueled by persistent poverty and by decades of war that has left few families unscarred. It appears to only be getting worse since the country’s economy collapsed after the seizure of power by the Taliban in August 2021 and the subsequent cutoff of international financing. Families once able to get by found their livelihoods cut off, leaving many barely able to afford food. Drug users now can be found around the capital of Kabul, living in parks, sewage drains, under bridges and on open hillsides.

From the college dorm trenches: What to bring, leave at home

NEW YORK (AP) — For the uninitiated, outfitting a college dorm room can be a dizzying experience. Doing it at a time of high inflation can make it even more daunting. The first step: Meticulously go over what your school allows and provides. Hacks and chats on social media on how to set up dorm rooms are plentiful at the moment as families prepare to pack up and ship out. Among suggestions from the pros: a laundry backpack, instead of a hamper. How about a power tower as opposed to a strip to save space? And when it comes to storage, think vertically.

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They're choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.