AP News Summary at 12:14 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that Moscow’s troops were pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern Donetsk province. Ukraine's defense minister says the country's is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow’s forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the Russians. Meanwhile, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world. For Elon Musk, its ultimate troll and perhaps most prolific user whose buyout of the company is on increasingly shaky grounds, Twitter is a “de facto town square” in dire need of a libertarian makeover. Whether and how this will happen, at this stage in the game, is anyone’s guess. But if Twitter’s history is any indication, the process will be messy — inside and outside of the company.

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities. In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.

EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. The trial getting underway Monday in federal court in Washington is about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. Yet the stakes are high. An acquittal would hasten questions about the purpose of Durham's lengthy investigation and the cost to taxpayers. A guilty verdict would energize supporters of Donald Trump who've long looked to Durham to expose what they see as biased mistreatment of the former president.

Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Upcoming primary elections for state supreme court seats in North Carolina and Arkansas are putting the spotlight on how such races across the U.S. have grown in importance in recent years and led to high-dollar, partisan battles for control. The Brennan Center for Justice says roughly $97 million was spent on state supreme court elections during the 2019-2020 election cycle. Voters in 32 states will cast ballots this year for state supreme court, races that have become increasingly politicized over issues such as partisan gerrymandering, abortion and gun rights. Other states with heated court races in the coming months include Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say 20 people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting Friday night, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. The second shooting involving 17 victims occurred about two hours later and several blocks away.

Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have decided to investigate the conduct of officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem. Police beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession on Friday of Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank. On Saturday, the police said their commissioner has instructed an investigation that would be concluded in the coming days. The shocking scenes at the funeral, and the death of the 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, drew worldwide condemnation and calls for investigations, including from the United States and the United Nations.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban while a court challenge goes forward. The law took effect on May 8. Parents with transgender children and the U.S. Department of Justice have challenged the legislation as unconstitutional. The judge left in place other parts of the law that banned gender-affirming surgeries and requires school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they are transgender. The legislation is the first in the country to levy criminal penalties against doctors who provide the medications.

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

