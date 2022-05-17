AP News Summary at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has lost to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary. Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race before the AP called it for Edwards. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards' victory advances him to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. Several GOP leaders had turned away from the 26-year-old, pro-Donald Trump congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging Doug Mastriano, a far-right state senator, over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call.

Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s influence was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday. His pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state’s Senate primary. In a key congressional race, a Republican congressman’s bad behavior finally caught up with him. And in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, a Trump-backed candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count won the GOP nomination, putting an election denier within striking distance of running a presidential battleground state in 2024.

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands. Ukraine officials say efforts continue to get the remaining troops in the plant out safely.

Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation’s military, leading to the Taliban takeover last year. The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction mirrors assertions made by senior Pentagon and military leaders. Those contentions came in the aftermath of the U.S. troop withdrawal that ended last August in the chaotic evacuation of Americans and other civilians from the embattled country. Military leaders have said they recommended leaving about 2,500 U.S. troops in the country, but that plan was not approved.

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. His attorneys said Tuesday that he had no obligation to register as a foreign agent and that they would challenge the suit.

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China.

Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July; power dwindling

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft on Mars is losing power and is headed for a dusty demise. The InSight lander has just a couple more months of science work before succumbing to the Martian dust on its solar panels. NASA said Tuesday it will keep using the spacecraft's seismometer to detect marsquakes until the power peters out. Officials expect operations to cease in July, almost four years after InSight's arrival at Mars. InSight is one of three NASA spacecraft operating on the Martian surface. Rovers Curiosity and Perseverance are still going strong, thanks to nuclear power.

S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years

SEOUL (AP) — For many South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark. That’s now changed as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. The Blue House, whose name in Korean means building with blue roof tiles, opened its gates to the public earlier this month to mark the new South Korean president’s official inauguration. Officials are allowing a maximum of 39,000 people a day to visit. The opening is part of new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pledge to abandon the palace and establish his offices at the Defense Ministry compound in the Yongsan district, about 3 miles away.

