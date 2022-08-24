AP News Summary at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, killing 22 people. The lethal strike Wednesday came after warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days that the Russians might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. Wednesday is a national holiday in Ukraine commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It also marks the six-month point in the war against Russia.

Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a political cooling-off after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her. But experts say that appears unlikely. A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer said afterward that over-the-top political rhetoric is endangering many public officials. Legal observers say the outcome shows jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists with a vendetta against government and law enforcement.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

BALTIMORE (AP) — Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden's insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

A federal judge has barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, clearing the way for hospitals to continue treating ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related complications normally for now. The ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Wednesday that the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. The judge said in the written ruling that the pause on enforcement will continue until a lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved.

Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House panel looking into the government's coronavirus response says the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing the drug hydroxychloroquine that had been discredited as a COVID-19 treatment. The report by the Democratic-led subcommittee provides new evidence of the administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic. And it sheds light on the role TV personalities such as Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon now running for the Senate, played in first bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of White House officials. The report focuses on pressure at the FDA, the gatekeeper for the drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

Thai PM suspended while court mulls if he defied term limits

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government convened its first Cabinet meeting Thursday without its prime minister. He was suspended from his duties while the Constitutional Court decides whether the man who led a military coup in 2014 has violated the country’s term limits, potentially opening a new chapter of turmoil in the nation’s troubled politics. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s removal is likely to only be temporary since the court has generally ruled in the government’s favor in a slew of political cases. Any decision to allow the general to stay on risks invigorating a protest movement that has long sought to oust him and reopening deep fissures in Thailand.

Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. China’s National Meteorological Center said Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading northwest at 19 miles per hour and expected to reach the coast of Guangdong province about noon and then weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam. The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding had been received. Schools were closed for at least the morning. The Hong Kong stock exchange delayed trading during the morning session.

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them. The jurors who returned the verdict Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that her privacy was invaded when they took and shared photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her grief after losing her husband and daughter. County attorneys argued that the photos were necessary to assess the scene.