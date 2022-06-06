AP News Summary at 12:59 a.m. EDT

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

AP Exclusive: Russia begins returning bodies from steel mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks have been returned to Ukraine by the Russians who now occupy the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The dead taken from the ruins of the bombed-out mill have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That's according to both a military leader and a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. It was unclear how many bodies might remain at the plant.

GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California are facing primary challengers on Tuesday in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump. One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana. A trio of Republicans in Iowa are jockeying to take on the state’s lone Democratic U.S. House member.

EXPLAINER: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack

More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The 2021 attack left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding. Federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to serious seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists. It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to hold accountable all those involved and at every level.

Jan. 6 insurrection: A viewer’s guide to 1st public hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

US official vows 'forceful response' if N. Korea tests nuke

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state warned of a forceful response if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. Wendy Sherman traveled Tuesday to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies and discuss the escalating standoff. U.S. and South Korean officials have said North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri, which last hosted a test in September 2017. While Washington has vowed to push for stronger sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are dim with the United Nations Security Council divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Is Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter falling apart?

Elon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may really be starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data several months ago.

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

The idea of tinkering with the air to cool Earth's ever-warming climate seems to be gaining momentum. Two new high-powered panels have started to look at the ethics and governing rules surrounding the controversial technologies of geoengineering. One panel that includes four former presidents or prime ministers meets Thursday to talk about governance. The other formed by the biggest group of climate scientists wants to come up with ethics guidelines by November's major international climate negotiations in Egypt. They are looking at the idea of putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight, brightening clouds and sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

British writer, Brazil Indigenous official missing in Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert remain missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon region as authorities say they are expanding search efforts. The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips has been a regular contributor to the British newspaper the Guardian and Bruno Araújo Pereira is on leave from his post with the government's Indigenous affairs agency. They were last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday and were bound for a city an hour away, but didn't show up.

$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man's death

A North Carolina sheriff’s office has announced a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit in 2021, saying Brown died because officers showed “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.” The settlement includes a special $1 million appropriation along with $2 million from the county’s insurance policy, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. Brown was killed on April 21 last year by deputies serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

