AP News Summary at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. It's a measured breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher curbs long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress. Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly, they hope this month.

In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who've sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president asked rhetorically late Saturday. After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Moscow has focused on seizing parts of the eastern region not held by Moscow-backed separatists. But instead of securing a swift takeover, Russian forces have faced a laborious battle.

Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White says “they came to riot downtown.” White says all 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. White says those arrested came from at least 11 states.

Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia'

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A main line of police investigation into the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous official in the Amazon points to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory. Freelance journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous official Bruno Pereira were last seen last Sunday morning near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which sits in an area the size of Portugal bordering Peru and Colombia. The two men were in Sao Rafael. They were returning to the nearby city of Atalaia do Norte but never arrived. The scheme is run by local businessmen, who pay fishermen to enter the Javari Valley, catch fish, and deliver it to them

Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who's caring for moms?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi's capital is trying to open the state's first birth center. As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth. Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children. Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid. She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat. The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8% of the votes counted so far. Republican Nick Begich has 19.3%; independent Al Gross has 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola has 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%. The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballot counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.

