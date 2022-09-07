AP News Summary at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Official: Suspect in Canada stab rampage died after arrest

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police say the final suspect in the stabbing rampage in and around Canadian reserve has died after being arrested. One official says he died of self-inflicted injuries. Police say 32-year-old Myles Sanderson was caught Wednesday on a highway near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife. The Saskatchewan commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police says officers forced Sanderson’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch. She says he was arrested, then went into medical distress and was prounced dead at a hospital. The commander has given no details on the cause of death. But an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, earlier says Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia. Russia immediately dismissed the claim as “fantasy,” calling it the latest invention in a Western disinformation campaign. The charge was made Wednesday at a Security Council session called by the United States and Albania to discuss Russia’s so-called “filtration operations.” That involves Ukrainians voluntarily fleeing the war in their homeland and those being forced to go to Russia passing through “filtration points” where treatment allegedly ranges from interrogations and strip searches to being yanked aside, tortured and sent to a Russian detention center.

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits in an event filled with nostalgia and humor. President Joe Biden hosted the ceremony Wednesday at the White House, where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other in the state, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

Police say Memphis shooting suspect, 19, in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced people to shelter in place has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitehaven neighborhood. It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook. The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College advised students to shelter in place.

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Swiatek tops Pegula; faces Sabalenka in US Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. The players combined for 13 service breaks in all, including 10 in the second set alone Wednesday night. Swiatek is a two-time champion at the French Open who had never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. The 21-year-old from Poland advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal. She dropped to 0-4 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including three losses at that stage this season.