AP News Summary at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Israeli politics a chaotic backdrop for Biden's visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden will seek to bolster cooperation between the United States, Israel and other countries during his first full day in the Middle East. His schedule Thursday involves meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and a joint news conference. Lapid represents an interim government that was formed when the previous coalition collapsed, and he's seeking a full term in November, when Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years. Although Biden will likely be cautious about showing favoritism, his appearances with Lapid could burnish Lapid's image during a politically chaotic time in the country.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Newly released video of a hallway outside classrooms at a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers is renewing questions about police accountability. Nearly 80 minutes of surveillance video from Robb Elementary School on May 24 show heavily armed police officers lingering in the hallway for more than an hour before confronting the gunman. Some Uvalde residents at a City Council meeting Tuesday shouted questions about whether officers on the scene were still on the payroll after the video was made public. Local and state officials have urged to let investigations play out.

Witness tampering at Jan. 6 hearing? Cheney raises prospect

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a Jan. 6 committee hearing already sprinkled with notable moments, Rep. Liz Cheney saved perhaps the most startling one for last. She said Tuesday that the panel had learned that former President Donald Trump had recently tried to contact a witness whom “you have not yet seen in these hearings.” The witness did not answer and instead contacted their lawyer, who referred the issue to the Justice Department. Though much remains uncertain about the call, including its purpose and the recipient, the manner it was described raised the prospect that Trump or people in his orbit were hoping to shape witness testimony in the ongoing congressional hearings into last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial. A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts. The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices.

Experts rue simple steps not taken before latest COVID surge

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public. Some experts say the warnings are too little, too late. The highly transmissible variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by infection and vaccination. And protection from vaccination is waning for Americans overdue for booster shots. Less than half of all eligible U.S. adults have gotten a single booster shot, and only about 1 in 4 Americans age 50 and older who are eligible for a second booster have received one.

Pharmacies can't discriminate on reproductive health scripts

The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy. The Department of Health and Human Services says pharmacies receiving federal money from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions. The agency notes that discrimination against people based on their pregnancy or related conditions would be a form of sex discrimination. Wednesday’s announcement comes after last month’s Supreme Court’s decision that ended a constitutional right to abortion.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation’s relentless surge didn’t merely persist in June. It accelerated. For the 12 months ending in June, the government’s consumer price index rocketed 9.1%, the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981. And that was nothing next to what energy prices did: Fueled by heavy demand and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy costs shot up nearly 42% in the past 12 months, the largest such jump since 1980. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation soared 5.9% over the past year.