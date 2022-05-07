AP News Summary at 12:04 p.m. EDT

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The war in Ukraine has wracked the country’s southern coast as Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the city of Odesa and bombarded a steel mill in the port of Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters. The Russians hope to complete their conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. However, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that has become a symbol of resistance. As Russia’s holiday commemorating Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II approached, cities across Ukraine prepared for an expected increase in Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of war to heed air raid warnings.

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions. Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer. The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government. But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political. Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.

Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections. But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate. In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions. That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November. Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.

Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is poised to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. That would give it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast. On Saturday, with more than two-thirds of the vote counted, Sinn Fein is leading Democratic Unionist Party, which has been the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly for two decades. A Sinn Fein win would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army. It would also bring Sinn Fein’s ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the party has kept unification out of the spotlight this year, focusing instead on the skyrocketing cost of living.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public. The decree Saturday evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. The acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry says: “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety." The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An aggressive effort in St. Louis is trying to lure Afghan refugees. About 600 have made it to the Midwestern city so far and another 750 are expected by later this year. Civic leaders are hopeful that over the next few years, thousands more will decide to locate to St. Louis, helping to offset seven decades of population loss and rejuvenate urban neighborhoods — just as the arrival of Bosnian refugees did three decades ago. The St. Louis region is now home to about 40,000 Bosnians. An area of the city known as “Little Bosnia” features Bosnian-run businesses, a chamber of commerce and even an online newspaper.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Less immigrant labor in US contributing to prices hikes

The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that's partly fueled by a drop-off in immigration, which ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. By some estimates, the U.S. now has an 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same. That's helped lead to a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding. It's also contributing to supply shortages and price increases. Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle's farm in Texas is so short of immigrants that he's replaced hundreds of acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery. He's also increased pay for his workers, who are almost exclusively immigrants.

Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital are desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. They checked the morgue and hospitals, and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga. A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening. The Cubadebate news site reported that Havana officials put the death toll at 26 Saturday.

He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife. One of them is lying. Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue May 16 after the trial _ which has already stretched on for four weeks _ resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

