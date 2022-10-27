AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew. The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping up an annual military drill that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. The better-than-expected government estimate showed that the gross domestic product grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Overall, though, the outlook for the economy has darkened. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Concern about the likelihood of a recession next year has been growing.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.

Prosecutors take charge of probe into Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that binders of information were turned over to the Santa Fe-based district attorney’s office without setting forth any recommendations on possible charges. Prosecutors are beginning their review. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally.

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Police say they've found eight people dead in a burning house in Oklahoma in what they are investigating as a homicide case. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow, the largest suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. While police said the fire and deaths were being investigated as homicides, they didn't believe there was any immediate threat to the public. Police say witnesses told them a family of eight lived in the house — two adults and six children. But the identities of those found dead were not immediately released. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

Nevada election chief tells rural county to halt hand count

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state told a rural county late Thursday it must halt a first-of-its-kind hand count of mail-in votes after the state Supreme Court warned the current process violates Nevada election law. Volunteers in rural Nye County had wrapped up a second day of hand-counting the ballots by the time the Supreme Court issued a three-page opinion siding with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who has been critical of the sort of voter-fraud conspiracy theories that fueled demands for an election tally independent of voting machines, said the “hand-counting process must cease immediately.”

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.