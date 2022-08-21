AP News Summary at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea are holding their biggest combined military training in years as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has pushed its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. Similar drills were canceled or shrunk in recent years due to COVID-19 or to create space for diplomacy. North Korea last week harshly criticized South Korea's president for continuing military exercises with the U.S.

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline. Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.

3 officers suspended after video shows man repeatedly hit

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that seemingly shows two county deputies and a Mulberry officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Sunday that two deputies will be suspended during the course of investigations by the Arkansas State Police and sheriff’s department. Police said when the officers confronted the man Sunday morning, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to his arrest. A video shows three law enforcement officers atop of the suspect, sometimes striking him with clenched fists. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges.

Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Schools are installing panic buttons to summon help during a shooting, as they scramble to reassure worried parents after this spring's massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and ahead of back-to-school. Panic buttons are mandated in multiple states. The mother of a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim promotes the buttons, arguing seconds matter when tragedy strikes. But some school safety experts raised concerns that schools are engaging in “security theater” designed to reassure parents, while neglecting basic safeguards like ensuring staff lock doors.

California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hog farmers who already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented. But it's unclear if that will ever happen. The law should have taken effect in January, but the state has yet to fully write and approve the necessary regulations, and a state judge delayed enforcement because of that. Then the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes the regulations. Given all the delays, some of the few farmers who upgraded their facilities to meet the rules wonder if they will ever see the surge in demand they expected when the measure passed.

On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there's just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital's only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. When air-raid sirens sound, they remain at work since the newborns in the hospital’s above-ground incubation ward can't be disconnected from lifesaving machines. The doctors say the the journey west to a maternity hospital outside the war zone also remains too risky for the area's pregnant women.

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday. According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.