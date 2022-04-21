AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for the Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.”

EXPLAINER: Why Washington is boosting heavy arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to dramatically ramp up delivery of artillery guns to Ukraine eight weeks into the war signals a deepening American military commitment at a pivotal stage of fighting for the country’s industrial heartland. “We’re in a critical window” now, President Joe Biden said Thursday in announcing he had approved sending Ukraine a new $800 million package of military aid that includes 72 of the U.S. military’s 155mm howitzers, along with 144,000 artillery rounds. Artillery is expected to play a critical role in the unfolding battle for control of the eastern region known as the Donbas.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Philadelphia health officials say they're ending the city's indoor mask mandate, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate. That's according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.

War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After decades of complaints about vetoes in the U.N. Security Council, some momentum is building behind a proposal to subject any vetoed matter to scrutiny by the world body's full membership in the General Assembly. That's what Liechtenstein is proposing, and an assembly vote could come as soon as next week. The effort has gained momentum since a Security Council measure demanding that Russia withdraw Ukraine was vetoed — by Russia itself. Liechtenstein says more than 55 other countries have signed on to its proposal. Among them is the United States, one of the five countries with veto power on the 15-member council.

Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of the rival Koreas have exchanged letters expressing hope for improved bilateral relations, which have plummeted amid a freeze in nuclear negotiations and North Korea’s accelerating weapons development. North Korea’s state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and replied with his own letter appreciating Moon’s peace efforts during his term. Moon’s office also confirmed letters were exchanged but didn’t immediately say what was said. Moon's term ends in May and his successor could take a harder line toward Pyongyang. President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has rejected pursuing “talks for talks’ sake” and vowed to bolster Seoul’s alliance with Washington.

UK patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows

Scientists say a U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half. The case underscores the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus. There’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, but at 505 days, it seems to be a record. Researchers plan to present several “persistent” COVID-19 cases this weekend at an infectious diseases meeting in Portugal. Their study investigated which mutations arise — and whether variants evolve — in people with super long infections. These cases are different from long COVID.

LGBTQ leader is key in blocking Kansas ban on trans athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas appears unlikely to join the growing number of states banning transgender athletes female sports in schools and colleges. A key reason is LGBTQ-rights lobbyist Tom Witt. He is the longtime executive director of Equality Kansas, and he's worked for 18 years to use uncomfortable publicity to kill conservative proposals, to persuade enough lawmakers to vote no on others when it counts and to head off debates and votes. He plans to retire from lobbying and political consulting by year's end but will first work to prevent an override of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill on transgender athletes. So far, supporters don't appear to have the votes.

Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday. A family lawyer also will speak at a Grand Rapids church. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0