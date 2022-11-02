AP News Summary at 11:58 a.m. EDT

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with some 85% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are asking the military to help keep him in office despite his election loss to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of people who back the far-right president gathered Wednesday outside the country's military headquarters a day after Bolsonaro stopped short of conceding the election but authorized his chief of staff to begin the transition process. The demonstrations come as truckers who support Bolsonaro erected hundreds of roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro's loss.

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens have sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to pay what it called “the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House says the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea.

CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B

Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. In addition to the deals with CVS Health and Walgreens, a lawyer for local governments said Wednesday that settlement talks continue with Walmart. The developments could amount to the last huge settlements announced in years of litigation between government entities and drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over opioids. Governments say pharmacies were filling prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate. Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades.

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts have salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets. Russia said Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia “believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement.” Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack. After the announcement of Russia rejoining the deal, wheat futures prices dropped more than 6% in Chicago.

Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looming over the Federal Reserve meeting that ends Wednesday is a question of intense interest: Just how high will the Fed’s inflation-fighters raise interest rates — and might they slow their rate hikes as soon as next month? The Fed is expected to announce a hefty three-quarter-point hike in its key short-term rate — its fourth straight — which will lead to still-higher loan rates for many businesses and consumers. What many Fed-watchers hope is that Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a news conference that the central bank may ease the pace of its hikes, perhaps to a half-point in December and two quarter-point hikes next year.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing

Tony Hawk's The Skatepark Project has launched a fellowship program, which is training 15 skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management so they can build a skatepark in their neighborhoods. Skateboarding culture expert and sociologist Neftalie Williams said the program was a response to the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The nonprofit wondered: "How do you take this platform and really take it to the next level, really empower the next generation?” They decided creating a new generation of skateboarding advocates who also understand the mechanics of community organizing is part of the answer.

Women's soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar. Women’s sports have been held back by lack of financing and by resistance in conservative societies that say it’s not right for girls and women to play. Still, there are signs of momentum and changes in attitude, particularly when governments actively promote women’s sports. Jordan has been a leader, and other countries, including Saudi Arabia, are making their own pushes, even as women face setbacks in places like Afghanistan.