AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EDT

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. But the FBI's search of the former president’s Florida estate has unified Republicans behind Trump as almost never before. By Tuesday, the day after the unprecedented search, the overwhelming majority of Republican officials were accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department. And for a day, at least, Republican concerns about Trump’s past behavior and political shortcomings were forgotten. The FBI search also triggered a shift among Trump’s advisers, who had been privately urging him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce another presidential run. Suddenly, they were urging him to launch his campaign now.

Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON (AP) — -U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The Pennsylvania Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.” Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Former senior Justice Department officials have testified Perry had “an important role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Vice President Mike Pence. Both Michels and Kleefisch falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, a lie Trump has pushed in an effort to overturn his loss to Joe Biden. Earlier Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to face Sen. Ron Johnson.

Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in premier US Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year, will take on Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a general election matchup that will help determine which party controls the Senate. Barnes would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history. State Senate leader Becca Balint advanced from Tuesday’s Democratic primary to face Republican Liam Madden in a general election contest that will determine who will be Vermont’s next representative in the U.S. House. Balint is favored to win the November election in the liberal state.

Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

Police have announced a breakthrough in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — was charged Tuesday with two of the slayings, and authorities identified him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge. Muhammad Syed, who is 51, was taken into custody a day earlier after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings. Police were still looking into possible motives, including an unspecified “interpersonal conflict.”

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions have rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, and authorities say at least one person was killed and several others wounded. Russia’s Defense Ministry says that munitions blew up at the Saki base and that the installation was not shelled. It said no warplanes were damaged. But Ukrainian social networks are abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Ukraine's Defense Ministry has not commented on the cause of the blasts. If the base was, in fact, struck by the Ukrainians, it would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jessica Burgess with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy and then burning and burying the fetus. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith says he's never had a case involving an illegal abortion in his 32 years as the prosecutor.

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday's news most likely closes the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter. The decision comes despite recent revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and the 87-year-old Donham’s unpublished memoir. A cousin of Till's called the latest news “unfortunate, but predictable.”

Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' to retirement

Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam event begins in New York on Aug. 29.