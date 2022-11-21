AP News Summary at 11:56 p.m. EST

Site of Colorado gay bar shooting 'celebrated' LGBTQ people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could just be themselves. But that was shattered this weekend when a gunman entered the club as people were drinking and dancing, killing five people and injuring 25 others. As the community mourns the lives lost, many are also grieving because it happened in a place that has become a sanctuary for many longing to fit in. Stoney Roberts, a nonbinary trans person, says they came of age at Club Q, and it has been a place where LGBTQ people "can take a deep breath and you can be your authentic self.”

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union protests in 2014. And the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power planthad not damaged key equipment and identified no nuclear safety concerns.

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child. There's been intense speculation about Kim's motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world last week. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose the age, name and other details but it was the first time she was mentioned. According to one lawmaker, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed she is Kim’s second child.

Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Trial arguments wrapped up Monday after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power. The jury begins deliberating Tuesday morning.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the far side and passing within about 80 miles. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of a communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago. Orion blasted off last Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on a three-week flight.

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for bodies and survivors in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight Tuesday reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday afternoon, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. One woman told The Associated Press when the earthquake hit, her home started “shaking like it was dancing” and she barely escaped with her family. More than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many are missing.

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates. She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process. The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us

Much like many of Twitter's hundreds of millions of users, professional sports stars and celebrities from the entertainment world are dealing with the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the microblogging app since Elon Musk took it over and began trimming the staff and making other changes. Even the people paid to advise the athletes, actors and singers are not necessarily sure how to proceed as Twitter evolves — or maybe goes away entirely. And the famous folks with millions of followers on Twitter are not necessarily sure the popular site's disappearance would be the sky-is-falling disaster some are making it out to be.