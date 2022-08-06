AP News Summary at 11:55 a.m. EDT

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. The fighting began with Israel’s targeted killing of the militant — a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — on Friday. Gaza’s Hamas rulers so far appear to be staying on the sidelines, keeping the conflict's intensity somewhat contained, for now. Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years.

Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say the Senate parliamentarian has narrowed the party's plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely intact. It's an important win overall for Democrats as they prepare to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber, but also a setback on the drug-pricing issue. Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough is the Senate's rules arbiter. Democrats say she's decided that provisions must be removed that would force drugmakers to pay rebates if their prices rise above inflation for products they sell to private insurers. But other major provisions have survived, such as letting Medicare negotiate prices for the drugs it buys and limiting seniors' out-of-pocket costs.

Ukraine grain shipments offer hope, not fix to food crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon is offering hope after becoming the first to depart a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia invaded. The war has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat. The shipment is a key first step to get food trapped in Ukraine to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where people are going hungry. But the small scale means the initial shipments won't draw down food prices or ease a global food crisis soon. Experts also say most of the trapped grain is for animal feed, not for people to eat.

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info

Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.

Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have began an assault on two key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. They also kept up rocket and shelling attacks Saturday on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. That's according to Ukraine’s military and local officials. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka had been considered key targets of Russia’s offensive across Ukraine’s east. Russian shelling also killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region. Local officials said three civilians were also injured after Russian rockets fell on homes in Nikopol, a city across the river from the Europe's largest nuclear power station. The head of the International Atomic Agency has warned that the fighting seriously endangers safety at the plant.

EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key

China has cut off climate talks with the U.S. — imperiling future global climate negotiations, but not necessarily blunting the impacts of significant climate actions at home in both countries. The move from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs came Friday in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, along with cancellations in strategic and military talks. The move came less than three months before the next key international climate summit in November. Meanwhile, the U.S. is poised to pass its most ambitious ever clean-energy legislation later this year. Experts say that could influence China's future climate actions more than any negotiations.

Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the state government of Mato Grosso has given up a legal battle to protect a state park located in one of the Brazilian Amazon's most biodiverse areas. The main beneficiary is the largest individual clearer of land in the Amazon, who faces criminal charges for the deforestation of tens of thousands of hectares of pristine rainforest. The state government could have appealed a court decision and fought to keep the park boundaries, but consistent with federal policy under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, declined to do so. Not only are environmental laws going unenforced in today's Brazil, now a court has invalidated a major protected area.

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city

ROME (AP) — The latest batch of discoveries in Pompeii are enriching knowledge about middle-class households in the ancient Roman city that was destroyed in a volcanic eruption. The director of the archaeological site in Italy said Saturday that excavations of rooms in a home first unearthed in 2018 have revealed the domestic environment of ordinary citizens before Pompeii was buried in volcanic debris in 79 A.D. He says an exquisitely decorated courtyard and modestly furnished interior rooms suggest the occupants were trying to climb the social ladder. Among the new finds are a trunk with objects inside, three-legged accent tables and a closet that resembles a modern-day wardrobe. Early excavations at Pompeii mainly highlighted upper-class villas.

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. Indiana lawmakers on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately signed the bill. Indiana was among the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections for the procedure.

'Community Lighthouses' powered by the sun and volunteers

LaPLACE, La. (AP) — Global warming is producing more extreme weather. That can mean extended power outages in places like New Orleans. A grassroots network is launching “Community Lighthouses” to meet the challenge. These solar-powered electricity hubs can provide a lifeline after a disaster, enabling neighbors to recharge phones and equipment and refrigerate medicines. Each lighthouse will be supported by a team of volunteers familiar with their neighborhood. Organizer Broderick Bagert said organizers felt powerless as the city struggled to deliver basics after Hurricane Ida last year. He says instead of questioning why someone else doesn't take care of the problem, "the real question is, ’why don't WE?'"