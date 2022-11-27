AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures have called for China’s powerful leader to resign. That's an unprecedented rebuke. It came as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Hours later, people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus. The protests began Friday and have spread to cities including the capital, Beijing, and dozens of university campuses. They are the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades.

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say shelling by Russian forces has hit several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heating from widespread strikes. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has been raging since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. State power grid Ukrenergo said electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of demand, up from 75% a day prior. Russian rockets hit unspecified railroad facilities in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, on Sunday. No injuries were immediately reported.

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation described the move as a show of support for protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation says in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran.

Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Violence ran riot in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries.

Crews work to rescue 2 in plane caught high in power lines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A small plane carrying two people has gotten stuck in live power lines in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials try to extricate the aircraft and its occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA says two people were aboard. A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson says rescuers have been in contact with the those aboard and that they are OK.

Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Five days have passed since Lorenzo Gamble was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. And his mother, Linda Gamble, hasn’t been able to do much of anything because she misses him so much. Gamble attended prayer vigil at The Mount Chesapeake church on Sunday night that honored her son and five other employees who police say were fatally shot by a store supervisor. Six others who were wounded in Tuesday’s rampage were also honored. The 90-minute vigil was filled with music, hand raising and invocations of God. It was an effort by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors to provide some kind of balm for a community that’s still raw from the violence.

Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler

In much of the world, the swastika is often equated to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany – a symbol of hate that evokes the trauma of the Holocaust and the horrors of Nazi rule. White supremacists, neo-Nazi groups and vandals have continued to use Hitler’s hooked cross to stoke fear and hate. Yet in other variations, the swastika is a millennia-old sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, representing peace and good fortune. In recent years, as the Asian diaspora grew in North America, the call to reclaim the swastika as a sacred symbol has become louder. Some Jewish leaders empathize with the campaign; others say the swastika is beyond redemption.

Colorado shooting victim 'wanted to save the family I found'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping subdue a man who shot and killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado said he simply wanted to save the family that he had found. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James issued a statement Sunday through Centura Penrose hospital in Colorado Springs, where is recovering from undisclosed injuries suffered in the attack. James urged bravery among the young in the LGBTQ community. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said that James was one of two men who helped to stop the shooter who walked into Club Q late on Nov. 19 with multiple firearms, including a semiautomatic rifle, and killed five people.

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.