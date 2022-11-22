AP News Summary at 11:03 p.m. EST

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee had asked for six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, from 2015 to 2020. The court’s order Tuesday leaves no legal obstacle in the way. The Treasury Department refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s. Lower courts agreed, rejecting Trump’s claims that the committee only wanted the documents to make them public.

Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'

A man who survived a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs says he wants to be resilient and won't be "taken out by some sick person.” Another survivor says the shooting left him feeling hopeful and surrounded by community support. They are among the 17 people injured by gunfire on Saturday after police say a 22-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. The injured who have been speaking out from their hospital rooms have recounted the chaos of the shooting — as well as the aftermath when club patrons worked to help each other. Five people were killed in the attack.

Bolsonaro contests Brazil election loss, wants votes voided

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is contesting his defeat in the October election and calling on the electoral authority to annul votes cast on more than half of electronic voting machines used. Bolsonaro cited a software bug that independent experts have said didn’t affect results. The leader of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party and an auditor hired by the party told reporters in Brasilia that their evaluation found all machines dating from before 2020 lacked individual identification numbers in internal logs. Neither clarified how that bug might have affected election results, but said they were asking the electoral authority to invalidate all votes cast on the machines.

Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake killed 268

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — More rescuers and volunteers have been deployed to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake in Indonesia that killed at least 268 people. With many missing and some remote areas still unreachable, the toll was likely to rise. More than 12,000 army personnel were deployed to boost the search efforts of more than 2,000 police, the search and rescue agency and volunteers. More than 1,000 people were injured, with many of them hooked to IVs and lying on stretchers and cots in tents outside overwhelmed hospitals. The moderate 5.6 magnitude quake struck late Monday afternoon on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java. It collapsed many buildings and roads.

Accountant testifies Trump claimed decade of huge tax losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010, his longtime accountant testified Tuesday, confirming long-held suspicions about the former president’s tax practices. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through his Trump Organization. The short exchange amounted to a rare public discussion of Trump’s taxes — which the Republican has fought to keep secret — even if there was no obvious connection to the case at hand. Bender’s testimony echoed The New York Times' reporting on Trump's taxes in 2020.

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning Tuesday came hours after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim called that statement “disgusting” and “a wanton violation of our sovereignty." North Korea on Friday tested it most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, which some experts say could potentially strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine could face rolling blackouts through March because Russian airstrikes have caused what they call “colossal” damage to the power grid. To cope in the harsh winter, authorities are urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure for weeks. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water. The head of Ukraine's power grid operator says the attacks have damaged practically every thermal and hydroelectric power plant. In another development, the United States announced $4.5 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's economic stability and support core government services.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale. United says it will explore outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout. The club says that “the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company." The late tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion). Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by owners.

Review: Wrenching and riveting, 'The Son' leaves you shaken

If you don’t have children, you will likely walk out of “The Son” shaken and deeply moved. If you do have kids, you may have to be eventually pulled to your feet after collapsing into a fetal ball for several hours. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s second installment in his trilogy examining mental health is an emotional wrecking ball, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Despite the title, “The Son” is really about the father in this story, a successful Manhattan lawyer on his second wife and second child. Past and present collide when the 17-year-old son from his first marriage, reaches a crescendo of mental anguish.