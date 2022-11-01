AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections. That's according to exit polls. The vote could pave the way for him to return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight Wednesday. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile tests. South Korea’s military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles near the rivals’ eastern border on Wednesday. It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border.

Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election he lost to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But after he delivered quick remarks at the presidential residence Tuesday, his chief of staff announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the transition process. Bolsonaro's less than two-minute speech marked his first public comments since official results were announced two days ago. Although he didn't mention the results, he said he will continue to follow the rules of the nation’s constitution. He also thanked his supporters and encouraged their protests, as long as they remain peaceful.

Judge keeps armed groups away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ordered armed members of groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said those groups or anyone working are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The order will be in effect for two weeks.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia. A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India. Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital. And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct. Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appears set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Despite the success, Frederiksen, who heads a Social Democratic minority government, said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support across the political divide.

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

KHARNAK, India (AP) — For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold-desert that borders China and Pakistan. But the 45-year-old nomad was forced to give up his pastoral life and move to a town. As this part of Asia is particularly vulnerable to climate change, shifting weather patterns are altering people’s lives through floods, landslides and droughts in Ladakh, an inhospitable yet pristine landscape of high mountain passes and vast river valleys that in the past was an important part of the famed Silk Road trade route.

Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings for the Phillies. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed all five home runs. He's the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.