AP News Summary at 12:08 p.m. EST

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it also carried a heavy price, with American Paul Whelan still detained in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government says baseless. Biden says Griner is “safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,.” He spoke from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. Griner's monthslong imprisonment on drug charges brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Biden is expected to sign the measure into law.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well since at least a dozen people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers.

Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain’s media and the racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix series that promises to tell the “full story” of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family. Netflix released the first three episodes of the series on Thursday. Relying on interviews with the couple, as well as their friends and experts on race and the media, the episodes dissect the close relationship between tabloid newspapers and the royal family while discussing the history of racism in the British Empire and how it continues to pervade society.

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives'

FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets were wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation by poisoning campaigns, disease and the loss of prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed. Now students from the tribal college are helping reintroduce the small predators to the northern Montana reservation with guidance from elders and outside wildlife groups. As extinctions of animals and plants accelerate, tribes with little money are trying to re-establish imperiled species and restore their habitat. The work parallels growing calls to “rewild” degraded natural systems. Plague periodically wipes out Fort Belknap's ferrets, and half its foxes may have died or fled. But tribal members say they’re committed to rebuilding species with deep cultural significance.

Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe

A new study is reassuring for women who are taking hormone-blocking pills after a breast cancer diagnosis and want to become pregnant. It finds that they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back. The women in the study returned to hormone-blocking therapy after the break. Results of the new study are being discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Breast cancer is more common in older women, but increasingly it’s being diagnosed during child-bearing years. Researchers will continue to follow the study participants.

Georgia vote gives Harris reprieve as Senate tiebreaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced all her predecessors for the number of tiebreaking votes cast in the Senate. But now the pressure will be off because Democrats have expanded their majority to 51 seats with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff. Although she could still be called upon in a pinch, her party will have more breathing room on close votes — meaning Harris will have more flexibility in her schedule. During her first two years in office, she’s often had to stick close to home in case she was needed to advance legislation or a nomination on Capitol Hill.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect's past case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities. Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of defendant Anderson Lee Aldrich. More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The case was later dropped for reasons yet to be explained. The judge’s order to release the records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents from Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.