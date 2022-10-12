AP News Summary at 11:49 a.m. EDT

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation. The power was restored about eight hours later, but such interruptions increase the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators provided emergency power but the backup fuel supply is limited. Meanwhile, Western officials discussed maintaining winter weapon and aid supplies to Ukraine. Russia said eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production. Biden said in a CNN interview Tuesday that he was weighing action against the Saudis but declined to detail potential next steps. The OPEC+ production cut is expected to help Russia pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A congressional district in Michigan that includes Grand Rapids hasn't had a Democratic House member in decades. But the region has turned bluer in recent years, and new congressional maps have converted it from a district that backed Donald Trump for president in 2020 to one that Joe Biden would have carried instead. The district is just one of 14 nationwide that are Republican-held but that Biden would have won under new maps. As Democrats brace for midterm losses that could cost them control of the House, they hope flipping Republican-held districts can make up ground lost elsewhere.

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is mired in uncertainty. President Joe Biden is calling for three members to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a meeting in which racist language was used to mock their colleagues. Three current or former members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. It’s possible resignations could create new vacancies. It’s not known if the Council can assemble the required 10 members — out of 15 total — to conduct business Wednesday. Raphael Sonenshein — who heads the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles — calls the situation chaotic.

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists at Stanford University have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where they grew and formed connections. It’s part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. Researchers described the work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Senior author Sergiu Pasca said this is the first time so-called brain organoids have been placed into early rat brains. These organoids are built from stem cells and go on to create advanced brain circuitry and influence the animal's behavior.

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years. The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT's subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses. The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. is about to offer updated COVID-19 booster shots to kids as young as 5. The tweaked boosters rolled out last month for Americans 12 and older — shots designed to target the currently spreading omicron variants. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized kid-size versions for 5- to 11-year-olds. There's one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off. Officials hope to expand protection against an expected winter surge. The updated shots contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

EXPLAINER: What's next in the Parkland school shooter trial?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole have begun their deliberations. The 12-person panel started discussions Wednesday. They will determine whether the 24-year-old Cruz should die for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. For them to recommend a death sentence, they must unanimously agree. If one person votes for life, that will be his sentence. Prosecutors argued that Cruz committed an evil crime where death is the only appropriate punishment. Cruz's attorneys argued that his birth mother's excessive drinking left him with brain damage that put him on the path to murder.

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His weeklong moonshot announced Wednesday will be years in the future. He’ll have company: his wife and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride. Tito won’t say how much he’s paying this time. His Russian station flight cost $20 million. Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight to the moon. A Japanese fashion tycoon previously signed up.

MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Dodgers take early NLDS leads

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies can put the defending World Series champion Braves on the brink of elimination. Same for the Dodgers against the rival Padres. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Guardians get a day to shake off tough losses to the Astros and Yankees, respectively. The National League Division Series pitting Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers are set for their second games Wednesday, while the American League clubs get a day off. Castellanos carried a big load with his bat in a 7-6 Game 1 victory Tuesday over Atlanta. But despite driving in three runs, his glovework was what really had people talking.