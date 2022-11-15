AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including who fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia, but he convened an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders who were in Indonesia for another summit. It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Russia denied any involvement. Biden pledged support for an investigation Poland said it was conducting.

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It's the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections. Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party's approach to reclaiming a Senate majority. In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott wrote, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me." Republicans are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.

Fresh leak erupts as NASA fuels moon rocket for launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fresh leak has sprouted as NASA fuels its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. NASA never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, but altered the fueling process to minimize leakage. It seemed to work Tuesday evening. But an intermittent hydrogen leak cropped up near the end of the six-hour operation and NASA considered sending workers to the pad to tighten a valve. The 322-foot rocket is poised to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Tuesday in Washington that “Title 42” authority must end immediately for families and single adults. He said the regulation, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 under public health legislation, violates federal rule-making procedures. His ruling conflicts with another decision in May by a federal judge in Louisiana that the asylum restrictions remain in place. Migrants have been expelled from the United States more than 2.4 million times since Title 42 took effect in March 2020.

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The 8 billionth baby on Earth is about to be born on a planet that is getting hotter. But experts in climate science and population both say the two issues aren't quite as connected as they seem. Sure, more people consume more energy and put more carbon dioxide in the air. But experts say it's not a simple numbers game. The poorest half of the world's population only produces 7% of the carbon emissions. Experts say it's not the size of the population, it's consumption or over-consumption. They say it's not too many people, but rich people polluting too much.

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voiced its support for proposed federal legislation safeguarding same-sex marriages. The Utah-based faith said in a statement Tuesday that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments. Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they don't infringe on religious groups’ right to believe as they choose. Support for the Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress is the church’s latest step to stake out a more welcoming stance toward the LGBTQ community, while holding firm to its belief that same-sex relationships are sinful.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.

Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police say the killer or killers who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remains at large, and the violence has prompted many students to leave town. The Moscow Police Department said Tuesday that the attack was targeted and maintained there is no imminent risk to the community. But so many students have left campus that university officials said a candlelight vigil originally scheduled for Wednesday would instead be held after the Thanksgiving break. Police say a knife or sharp weapon was used in the attack on the students. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.