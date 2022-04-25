AP News Summary at 11:45 a.m. EDT

Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. But the campaign has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough. Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia. It was not clear what caused the blazes. As both sides in the 2-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top American officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

Live updates | Britain: 15,000 Russian troops killed so far

The British government says it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion two months ago. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine “have been rendered not combat effective” and Russia had lost more than 2,000 armored vehicles and more than 60 helicopters and fighter planes. Wallace said Russia had failed in most of its military objectives so far. Russia has acknowledged 1,351 military casualties. Wallace also told British lawmakers that the next phase would likely see an attempt by Russia further its occupation of the Donbas and connect, via Mariupol, to Russian-controlled Crimea.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial. Jury selection began Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

Twitter’s board is negotiating with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday. Twitter and Musk negotiated into the early hours over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are hearing audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a “bloodbath” if their arguments escalate. He took the stand for a fourth day of testimony in the trial over his allegations that ex-wife Amber Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers continued their onslaught of questions, focusing on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.

Melissa Lucio faces execution. What to know about her case

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen. Her lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries were caused by a fall down a steep staircase. Many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to consider her case Monday.

Beijing to mass-test most of city as COVID-19 cases mount

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing authorities have announced they will conduct mass testing of most of the city's 21 million people as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparks worries among residents of a Shanghai-style lockdown. So far, 70 cases have been found in the Chinese capital since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Some residents are working from home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined to their homes, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, topping 100 deaths from the ongoing outbreak. The country's borders remain largely closed as the economic impact from China's hard-line response to the pandemic continues to grow.

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of President Joe Biden's eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. Republican committee members and staff have discussed analyzing specific messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop and financial transactions. They have also discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities involved in paying Hunter Biden. And one key lawmaker recently asked intelligence officials what they know about allegations Russia was behind the release of the laptop.

New this week: 'The Offer,' Kehlani, 'I Love That for You'

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Future and Kehlani, a 10-episode Paramount+ series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather,” and the comedy “I Love That for You” starring former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer as a woman longing to be a home shopping channel host. “The Wire” creator David Simon returns to Baltimore with “We Own This City,” an HBO limited series that dramatizes the corruption that riddled a Baltimore Police Department task force. Or if you’re looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in “I Love America.”

