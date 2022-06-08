AP News Summary at 11:44 a.m. EDT

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending. The contests were among primary elections across seven states Tuesday that set up November showdowns in dozens of races. In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members are facing tough challenges in several districts that will help determine control of Congress. In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was in a tight race for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district.

No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation. —

Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland. A court spokeswoman says the man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. According to a law enforcement official, the man is from California, is in his 20s, and was armed with a gun and a knife. The official says the man, whose identity hasn't been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh. The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence as the court readies to issue an important ruling on abortion.

Then and now: GOP lawmakers' evolution on the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every Republican lawmaker expressed outrage in the days after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Some even blamed then-President Donald Trump. But the larger GOP narrative shifted in the weeks and months afterward. Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy said in the hours after the attack that it was “the saddest day I have ever had serving as a member of this institution." But by month's end McCarthy had visited Trump at his Florida home. Others went further, defending the rioters or playing down the violence of the mob. A few have consistently criticized Trump, putting their own political future in peril.

Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appeared on the cusp of retreat. But the regional governor insisted Wednesday they are still fighting “for every centimeter” of the city. The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region. It is one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to the region of coal mines and factories. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that Ukrainian troops might have to retreat in Sievierodonetsk. But they are currently still fighting.

Mexican megachurch leader faces more than 16 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Mexican megachurch faces more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls who were followers. Naasón Joaquín García is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial. García is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by 5 million worldwide followers of La Luz del Mundo church. He had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week. Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced 19 counts that included child rape allegations.

Griner's fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the Phoenix Mercury player’s case is tangled up with that of another prisoner few Americans have heard of. Paul Whelan also has been held in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false. Whelan was left out of a prisoner exchange in April that brought home yet another detainee, Marine veteran Trevor Reed. That resolution escalates pressure on the Biden administration to avoid a repeat scenario of another one-for-one swap that does not include Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan.

Climate-driven flooding poses well water contamination risks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Experts say more intense storms driven by climate change are boosting contamination risks for privately owned drinking water wells. While estimates vary, studies say roughly 53 million U.S. residents rely on private wells that draw groundwater. Flood waters pick up bacteria and other contaminants that can seep into wells and cause illnesses. Tests have detected elevated levels of E. coli in some wells after Hurricane Harvey and other major storms. Even ordinary rainfall can be a threat. Private wells are largely unregulated and many owners don’t regularly test their water. Scientists say regular sampling and simple maintenance can help protect those who drink well water.

Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types

Off-the-grid living was once an oddity reserved for dedicated survivalists. But there are many ways to live off-grid and more people looking into it. Off-grid living means you're not connected to utility grids. That could mean living in a cabin or a fancy house. It's become more possible because of improvements in alternative energy sources like solar power and batteries to store it. The trend has also been fed by severe weather events that have stressed utility grids in many areas and created more power outages. Advocates of off-grid living warn that it can sometimes mean a lot of hard work and isolation.

