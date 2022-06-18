AP News Summary at 11:43 p.m. EDT

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have opened COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the decision Saturday, hours after an advisory panel voted unanimously that coronavirus vaccines should made available to children as young as 6 months. The Biden administration has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week. Millions of doses have been ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top political advisers are bracing for big election losses in November. They know the party holding the White House nearly always losses congressional seats in the first midterm election of a new presidency. They also understand that gas prices racing past $5 per gallon on average, inflation exceeding its highest rates in four decades and crime rising in some areas could intensify historic headwinds. So could Biden’s low approval ratings. Some Democrats nonetheless worry the White House hasn’t fully grasped just how bad things may get and so far has been slow to prepare for that possibility.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, dropped under the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value from a peak of nearly $69,000. The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Ukraine's capital for a well-known Kyiv activist who took up arms against Russia's invasion and was killed. The 24-year-old Roman Ratushnyi had been a teenage protester during months of demonstrations that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian leader in 2014. He was also known as an environmental campaigner in Kyiv who led a fight to preserve a wooded park from development. Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were lain in mourning on his coffin at a memorial service. Mourners then walked in a silent column behind his coffin to a vast plaza in central Kyiv where three months of protests overthrew then-President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

Brazil: police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon shooting deaths

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police say a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair, whose remains were found after they went missing almost two weeks ago, were shot to death, according to an autopsy. Police said Saturday that Phillips was shot in the chest and Pereira was shot in the head and the abdomen. They say the autopsy indicated the use of a “firearm with typical hunting ammunition.” A police statement says the third suspect, Jefferson da Silva Lima, turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon.

Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's pushing airlines to hire more customer-service agents and take other steps to help travelers this summer. Buttigieg tells The Associated Press his department could take enforcement action against airlines that fail to meet consumer-protection standards, although he thinks that won't be necessary. Buttigieg says he wants to see how the airlines do over the July Fourth holiday weekend and the rest of the summer. He held a virtual meeting on Thursday with airline executives where they described steps their companies are taking to avoid a repeat of the Memorial Day weekend, when about 2,800 flights were canceled.

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn't publicly disclosed before and he's telling conservative Christians that his kids "knew the truth.” Walker’s comments came after The Daily Beast reported that Walker has four children, including two sons and a daughter, whom he had never discussed publicly. Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers and called on Black men to play an active role in their children's lives. His spoke in front of a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference.

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary as it faces its biggest challenge in decades. Floodwaters that tore through the park this week destroyed potentially hundreds of bridges, washed out miles of roads and drove out more than 10,000 visitors. The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape. Park officials hope to reopen the southern half of the park next week but the northern half likely won't reopen this year.

Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get a shot on net in the series opener. Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky scored again and set up Nichushkin's goal before leaving with injury. The Lightning fell to 18-2 after a loss in the playoffs since the start of the first round in 2020.

