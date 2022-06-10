AP News Summary at 11:43 p.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump's scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inflation keeps getting the better of the U.S. economy — and of President Joe Biden's administration. It's a problem that's eluded Biden's policy tweaks, deals brokered with the private sector, infrastructure spending and regulatory actions. He's vowing to keep fighting in a speech at the Port of Los Angeles. The port moved to round-the-clock operations last October with an agreement the White House helped to shepherd. The Democratic president’s Friday speech overlapped with the release of the consumer price index for May. The report says prices rose 8.6% from a year ago, the worst increase in more than 40 years.

Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total ban

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure in all circumstances including cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation and risk to a pregnant woman's life. The country is particularly set apart by its aggressive prosecutions — often women who merely miscarry are accused of killing their fetuses and locked up for years or even decades for murder. Overwhelmingly, women who suffer that fate are young, poor and live in rural areas. Abortion rights activists say El Salvador should be a cautionary tale for what could happen in the United States if its Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion.

Key moments from the Jan. 6 committee's video of the riot

In launching its case to the American public, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made a central argument: Look at the tape. The centerpiece of Thursday night’s hearing was a video reconstruction of the attack on the Capitol. Over 10 minutes, it went point by point, showing the rioters overwhelming and beating police officers as the mob broke into the building to stop the certification of Donald Trump’s election loss. The video had a powerful impact inside the hearing room and among Democrats. Meanwhile, many Republicans downplayed the new footage or didn’t watch it at all.

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. The U.S. and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine. Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedented unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country. But as the shock of the Feb. 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has stressed American support for Taiwan, suggesting at Asia’s premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People’s Republic of China. “Our policy hasn’t changed, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be true for the PRC,” he said. Austin said Washington remains committed to the “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care. The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state's investigations of three families who sued. The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok. The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings. Those are the issues the department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S. The heightened concern comes just weeks after a white 18-year-old who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons. He gunned down 10.

New York's lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says the state attorney general’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere “witch hunt.” A decision issued Friday dismisses the gun rights advocacy group’s claims that the case is a political vendetta. The ruling means the legal fight can continue. Attorney General Letitia James' 2020 lawsuit accused top NRA executives of financial improprieties. The NRA alleged in a court filing last year that James was retaliating against the group because of its views. Manhattan Judge Joel Cohen says that James' investigation was prompted by reports of serious misconduct and cannot be written off as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series returns to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who will host Game 5 on Monday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston.

