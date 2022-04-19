AP News Summary at 11:42 a.m. EDT

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. It intensified assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday. It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed. Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant. Now it's reporting a hint that such an approach might work. Before omicron struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta. The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster. Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.

UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. As the House of Commons returns Tuesday from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up. The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. It plans to hold a Commons vote Thursday on whether Johnson should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament — generally a resigning offense. Johnson argues it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze.

In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.

No war, no retreat: Mideast foes resume risky balancing act

JERUSALEM (AP) — Days of violence in Jerusalem and an exchange of fire in Gaza overnight have raised the possibility that Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers will once again go to war, as they did less than a year ago. This time around, both Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have strong incentives to preserve calm. But neither wants to be seen as retreating from a Jerusalem holy site at the heart of the conflict, so more violence cannot be ruled out. Another war would again devastate Gaza, and Israel could revoke thousands of work permits that provide an economic lifeline to Palestinian families. Israel itself would face diplomatic backlash, and the possible demise of its coalition government.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalists have poured billions into the latest pandemic delivery craze: companies that promise to get you a bottle of Tylenol, an iced coffee, hummus, a cucumber and a roll of paper towels. In 30 minutes or less — or even 15 minutes or less. Experts say they're unprofitable. Bigger companies are muscling in. And officials in European cities and in New York, which has become the U.S. launching pad, have already started complaining about how they operate, saying it’s bad for employees and residents. Services are already shutting down, cutting workers or scaling back their fast-delivery promises.

