AP News Summary at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. The documents finalizing the annexation were published Wednesday on a Russian government website. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws.

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour Wednesday afternoon of Fort Myers, Florida. Biden plans to meet with residents and small business owners, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together" that can be used to design better medicines. They were cited for their work on click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which are used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose. Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.

'So many children dying': Somalia drought brings famine near

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember. More than 1 million have fled. A rare famine declaration could be made within weeks. Climate change and fallout from the war in Ukraine are in part to blame. Thousands of people have died, many of them children. The Associated Press visited displacement camps where many people had received little to no food aid. Several gave rare accounts of living under the control of the al-Shabab extremist group that has prevented most aid from coming in and many people from leaving. The drought has astonished herders and farmers by lasting four failed rainy seasons, starting two years ago. The fifth is underway and likely will fail too.

Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. But it wasn’t all that surprising to experts who have observed the monthslong legal battle between Musk and Twitter. The news sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups. Twitter has been trying to compel the world’s richest man to consummate the buyout he proposed in April. A combination of gambles or missteps by Musk and potential advantages that didn’t pan out made his hand appear weak in the looming trial.

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — A dramatic family fight has clouded the GOP’s hopes in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate contest. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is drawing criticism from his own son as Walker denies a report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. But as the midterm campaign speeds into its final full month, leading Republicans believe the Senate majority remains firmly within their reach. Democratic strategists privately concede that their party's own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges. Democrats have no margin for error as they confront the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and President Joe Biden’s weak standing.

'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow

"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. But “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety, and some worry they encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. Major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year. In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste.

Steinbeck's letter to son on love, 'the best thing,' on sale

BOSTON (AP) — A tender letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his son after the teen confessed he was in love for the first time is going up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the handwritten two-page letter shows the Nobel literature laureate's empathy and his expertise on matters of the heart. Thomas Steinbeck was 14 when he told his parents he was in love. His famous father wrote back: “If it is right, it happens — The main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." The “Of Mice and Men” and “Grapes of Wrath” author died in 1968. His son died in 1991.